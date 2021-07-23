As Earnings Trump Virus Worries, Asian Markets Extend Global Rally

Asian markets rebounded Thursday as concerns about the Delta variant were pushed aside by stronger earnings reports that indicated businesses were doing well as the global economy recovered from last year’s pandemic-induced downturn.

After a rocky start to the week, investors regained their composure following Wall Street and Europe’s back-to-back gains, fueled by confidence about the outlook and despite mounting infections that compelled some governments to reimpose lockdowns or other containment measures.

Confidence in the long-term recovery has been bolstered by data indicating that, while even fully vaccinated people have contracted the new strain of Covid – as has occurred in the United States and the United Kingdom – hospitalisation and death rates have remained relatively low, indicating the drugs are working.

“The base case in the US is that the rise in Delta infections will not see restrictions tightened and although vaccination rates differ by state, 79.5 percent of the over-65s population is now fully vaccinated,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

While concerns about Delta persisted, he continued, “the consensus is that it does not pose an immediate threat to the recovery.” At best, given appropriate vaccines, Delta delays recovery by a quarter as countries attempt to vaccinate a greater proportion of their populations before completely abolishing viral prohibitions”.

US traders hailed Verizon and Coca-forecast-beating Cola’s earnings, while United Airlines promised profitability in the future despite Covid’s trip curtailment.

According to observers, over 85 percent of US corporations that have reported thus far have exceeded expectations.

“Earnings estimates are quite remarkable, probably some of the best on record,” Direxion’s David Mazza told Bloomberg Television. “Despite this, central bank money remains copious, and economic growth remains solid.

“Certainly there are some question marks around how long that can continue, but for the time being momentum is at investors’ back.”

All three major New York indexes posted substantial gains, while London, Paris, and Frankfurt all gained more than 1% for the second day in a row.

And Asia’s rise continued, with Hong Kong leading the way with a 1.8 percent gain, while Singapore, Seoul, Jakarta, and Manila all added more than 1%. Shanghai, Sydney, and Taipei all saw increases. Tokyo was closed in observance of the holiday.

Analysts cautioned, however, that earnings reports revealed that inflation remained a concern, with some claiming that pricing pressures were stronger and lasted longer than anticipated.

