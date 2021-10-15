As earnings temper inflation and taper fears, Asian markets rally.

Traders cheered better-than-expected data indicating the US recovery remains on track, despite inflation concerns and the impending end of cheap money. Asian markets extended a global rally Friday on optimism for corporate earnings after a strong start to the reporting season, while traders cheered better-than-expected data indicating the US recovery remains on track, despite inflation concerns and the impending end of cheap money.

Central banks throughout the world are poised to — or have already begun to — reduce the massive financial assistance provided at the start of the epidemic, which has aided economies’ recovery and propelled equities to record or multi-year highs.

Increasing pressure on finance officials to act sooner than planned to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control has been exerted by rising prices, supply chain snarls, and a growing energy crisis resulting from the lifting of lockdowns.

This has put a halt to a market surge that had been going on for over a year and a half.

Traders, on the other hand, have rediscovered their mojo this week, as solid profits from banking behemoths such as JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Citigroup fuel anticipation for a robust round of earnings.

Meanwhile, data showing that new jobless benefit applications fell below 300,000 for the first time since the epidemic last week gave more evidence for the recovery narrative.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 enjoyed its best day since March, while the Dow and Nasdaq also witnessed significant advances.

Asia followed suit, with Tokyo gaining more than 1% and Taipei gaining 2%. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and Manila all saw their stock prices rise.

Hong Kong reopened to strong reviews after a two-day hiatus, while Jakarta and Wellington saw declines.

Investors are now waiting for the Federal Reserve to make its next step as it prepares to leave its massive bond-buying monetary easing program, with next month or December considered as a possible start date, and betting on an interest rate hike in early 2022 increasing.

“We’re likely going to see this elevated inflation well into 2022,” Nicole Webb of Wealth Enhancement Group told Bloomberg Television, adding that November would be the likely start of tapering.

Her remarks were repeated elsewhere, with analysts warning that inflation will not be a short-term problem, as many onlookers and Fed officials had predicted.

Markets analyst Louis Navellier noted that the Fed’s goal of lowering unemployment had been met, citing generally positive job statistics.

“I believe it is safe to assume that the Fed has fulfilled its unemployment mandate and is now free to do so.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.