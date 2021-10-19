As earnings diverge from inflation concerns, Asian markets rally.

Optimism over corporate results brought some relief from long-running concerns about inflation, central bank tightening, and signs of a stalling economic recovery, as Asian markets rallied Tuesday, continuing a Wall Street rise.

Investors have been waiting impatiently for finance chiefs to start drawing down the enormous monetary assistance put in place at the start of the pandemic, and a spate of forecast-beating profit reports from corporations over the past week has delivered a much-needed lift.

The strong results have allayed fears about the impact of rising inflation, a looming energy crisis, and anticipation that the age of cheap money will soon be over on companies’ bottom lines.

On Bloomberg Television, JoAnne Feeney of Advisors Capital Management said, “We’re going to get a lot of information on whether margins are being squeezed by these shortages and rising costs, and salaries are continuing to go up.”

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the green, and Asia followed suit.

Hong Kong and Taipei both increased by more than 1%, while Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta all increased by more than 1%.

Reports that North Korea had fired an unidentifiable projectile into the sea were dismissed by investors.

While the focus is on profit reports, traders are also looking for remarks from the Federal Reserve as it prepares to reduce its massive bond-buying program in response to rising prices.

The bank has previously indicated that the taper will begin before the end of the year, but watchers are already pricing in the potential of an interest rate hike in mid-2022, considerably sooner than expected.

“The world is watching interest rates more closely than it has in a long time,” Pepperstone Financial’s Chris Weston said, adding that it’s “amazing how robust and calm markets are in the face of rate repricing.”

Analysts said Hong Kong was taking a vacation from selling after losing more than 5% this year, as China’s crackdown on private enterprises, like as IT firms listed in the city, appears to be easing.

Concerns over the country’s economy, which has been stifled by a regulatory crackdown on the property sector, could also be a factor in officials backing away from more drastic measures, they said.

Oil markets were unchanged today as traders took a breather following a recent price surge.