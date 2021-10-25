As DOT prices inch back toward all-time highs, Polkadot prepares for its parachain slot auctions.

Polkadot is the topic of the crypto town right now. Gavin Wood and Robert Hebermeier’s potential blockchain network is gearing up for its much-anticipated parachain launch.

The plan is to launch a total of 11 auctions in two batches, according to the Proposal for First Parachain Auctions on Polkadot, similar to the methods team used for its phenomenally successful Kusama parachain slot auctions. The proposal also states that the initial batch will be auctioned once every seven days, with the first auction scheduled to commence on November 11th.

The first batch’s final auction will begin on December 15th. Similarly, the second batch will be released between December 23, 2021, and March 9, 2022, with one auction every two weeks. However, keep in mind that the idea is still being examined and could alter, so the timeline isn’t fixed in stone.

Polkadot’s Kusama parachain auctions for batches one and two were a huge success, with all 11 auctions receiving a lot of attention. These auctions saw a flurry of intriguing blockchain companies, with all of the participants raising almost $1 billion through crowdloan schemes.

DOT prices soared with the debut of the Polkadot parachain, breaking through the $40 obstacle for the first time in five months. A slew of outstanding projects, some of which are already live and running on Polkadot’s testnet Kusama, will compete in the auctions, ratcheting up the stakes. Take a look at some of the most promising candidates for the upcoming Polkadot parachain slot auctions.

The Polkadot Parachain Slot Auctions’ Top Competitors

The first on the list is Centrifuge, a decentralized asset finance protocol that combines real-world assets with DeFi. The platform connects lenders and borrowers in a decentralized network, allowing anyone to tokenize real-world assets such as bills, real estate, and royalties. Users can use their tokens as collateral to get finance through Centrifuge’s asset-backed lending dApp Tinlake once they’ve been tokenized.

In recent Kusama parachain slot auctions, Centrifuge’s testnet Altair was awarded the ninth slot. The platform has now surpassed $20 million in TVL and is doubling every month, boosting the project’s chances of being selected for the forthcoming Polkadot auctions.

Another intriguing initiative, Acala, Polkadot's DeFi hub, has the highest chance of earning a slot in the next auctions. The platform for layer-1 smart contracts.