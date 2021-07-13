As Disney expands its empire, ‘Mandalorian’ and ‘Crown’ lead Emmy nominations.

As the Mouse House stormed television’s version of the Oscars, Disney+’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” tied for the most Emmy nominations with Netflix royal drama “The Crown” at 24, as the Mouse House stormed television’s version of the Oscars.

In only its second year, Disney’s new streaming service also won the prestigious limited series category, where Marvel superhero spin-off “WandaVision” received 23 nominations.

Another sophomore streamer, Apple TV+, dominated the comedy categories with 20 nominations for “Ted Lasso,” while NBC sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live,” a perennial Emmys favorite, expanded its all-time record number of nominees to 306 with 21 additional nominations.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars, will be presented at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on September 19, which will be televised on CBS.

The presentation, which will be broadcast live to a “restricted audience of nominees and their guests,” will be a welcome return to normalcy. The show was broadcast from an empty auditorium last year, with winners joining in by video call.

The evening, which will be hosted by US actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer, will commemorate the best in television from an unusual, pandemic-plagued year in which producers hurried to film under strict Covid restrictions.

The Television Academy’s 25,000 voters, like the rest of us, were confined at home for several months, giving them plenty of time to browse through a pared-down selection of series from the comfort of their couches.

Disney+ received a stunning 71 Emmy nominations this year, up from 19 in its first year.

With 146 nominations, Disney dominated the total nominations, which included the parent company’s other platforms such as ABC and Hulu.

HBO and its own streaming service HBO Max scored 130, narrowly edging out Netflix, which had set the previous record of 129.

“The Mandalorian” and “The Crown” will go up against Hulu’s dystopian thriller “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which had 21 nominations, and Netflix’s buzzy period rom-com “Bridgerton” for best drama.

Season two of “The Mandalorian,” a space-set neo-Western spun off from the enormously successful sci-fi “Star Wars” movie, received strong technical nods, as well as many acting awards for Giancarlo Esposito — however Baby Yoda was unfortunately not eligible.

The monarchy saga “The Crown” has been nominated for best drama series in each of its three prior seasons, but the show – like all other Netflix dramas – has never won the award.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Gillian Anderson as Gillian Anderson are among the show’s main contenders in the drama acting categories. Brief News from Washington Newsday.