As developers and the government push for accessibility, Google will lower service fees to match Apple’s.

Google has indicated that, similar to Apple, it will reduce service prices for developers in the future.

According to CNBC, the business announced in a press statement on Thursday that developers’ fees would be reduced from 30% to 15% starting on day one, making the app store more accessible to them. Previously, Google charged developers a 30% subscription fee for the first 12 months before lowering it to 15%.

According to Variety, the developers’ discussion is about payment processing technologies, not about cutting service rates. These organizations’ existing practices restrict app creators from engaging directly with customers, forcing them to rely on the two companies instead.

Part of what developers mean when they say they can’t communicate with customers is that if someone wanted to buy an outfit for a game character, they’d have to do so through Apple or Google’s payment systems, not the developer’s.

Only the Apple and Google app stores allow these apps to be downloaded to Google and Apple smartphones. Some developers choose to sell their programs on their own or through a third-party platform, but those platforms and developers are unable to compete with Apple and Google’s present economic structures.

Apple and Google will therefore prioritize their own products over those of other developers, denying them the opportunity to profit as much as they could otherwise. Because they cannot establish their own payment systems within their apps, developers must boost their app prices if they want to make any money at all.

Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, filed a significant lawsuit against Google and Apple, alleging a variety of tactics, including app store fees.

Apple is appealing a divided judgment by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, which permitted developers to create their own payment processing systems but did not give Epic everything it sought, according to National Public Radio (NPR). As the Apple versus Epic appeal process continues, other lawsuits against Google are scheduled to be determined next year.

It’s unclear when Google will drop its service price to match Apple’s policy, but it doesn’t appear like it will be enough to keep developers and the government from pushing for more regulation and adjustments.