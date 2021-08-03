As Delta Virus Variant Fans Worry About Recovery, Asian Markets Are Mixed.

As the impact of the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus type on the global recovery stoked concerns that the prognosis might not be as rosy as previously believed, Asian markets were mixed Tuesday and oil extended losses.

While corporate results continue to surprise, trader optimism has been dented by a succession of below-forecast readings from the world’s largest economies, notably the United States and China, both of which are key growth drivers.

At the same time, long-standing fears that inflation will continue to rise for months are fueling speculation that central banks will be forced to taper their ultra-loose monetary policies to prevent prices from spiraling out of control, removing a major pillar of the stock market’s more than year-long rally.

“I don’t think the market is as concerned about Delta as it is about how it affects inflation,” Spotlight Asset Group’s Shana Sissel told Bloomberg TV.

“The longer Delta is stretched over the world, the more supply chain problems will occur.”

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries, a crucial barometer of growth forecasts, dipped below 1.2 percent, indicating that markets are becoming increasingly concerned about the outlook. This came after US GDP fell short of estimates, and factory activity growth slowed.

Meanwhile, a surge of Covid cases across China is causing concern on trading floors, with millions of people being quarantined. In the most recent development, Wuhan officials announced that they would test the entire population of 11 million people after the city where the disease originally appeared reported its first local infections in almost a year.

“The spike in US cases, as well as the situation in (Southeast Asia), is widely known, but what is spooking markets is China,” said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA.

“It’s not a tremendous leap to extrapolate even more supply chain disruptions, especially if it proves to be as difficult to control for Chinese authorities as it has been for officials throughout the world.”

China’s assault on the IT, private tuition, and real estate sectors has also produced uncertainty in Hong Kong and Shanghai, raising fears that regulators will target other businesses.

After a state-run media commentator referred to online games as “spiritual opium,” gaming companies appeared to be next in line.

Children’s internet gaming addiction is “widespread,” according to the Economic Information Daily, a branch of the government’s Xinhua news agency.

“No industry or sport should expand in such a way that it destroys a generation,” it said.

Tencent, which was already under pressure, lost more than 6% in Hong Kong as a result of the comments, as did rivals NetEase and XD. Brief News from Washington Newsday.