As Delta Variant Cases Increase, Amazon Postpones Return To Office Until 2022.

As cases of the Delta variety spread across the United States, Amazon (AMZN) announced Thursday that it is pushing back the deadline for employees to return to work until January 2022.

The e-commerce behemoth had previously announced that majority of its staff would return to work the week of Sept. 7.

According to GeekWire, staff will resume corporate office duties on January 3, 2022.

Amazon’s announcement of the postponed launch date comes as concerns about the Delta variation of COVID-19 spread across the United States. The Delta variant now accounts for 93 percent of all COVID cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Amazon isn’t the only company that has changed its return-to-work schedule. In light of the increasing Delta surge, Google, Facebook, Apple, and Twitter have all changed their workplace plans.

In a July 29 earnings call, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky stated that the company will not force employees to be vaccinated, a policy that differs from those of Google and Facebook. Employees will be required to wear face masks unless they show proof of immunization, according to CNBC.

Employees will be expected to work at least three days a week, reversing a March decision that suggested a “office-centric culture” goal.

Apple has postponed its return to work until at least October, and Facebook and Google will not ask staff to go to work until October.

Twitter has said that its staff will be able to work remotely indefinitely, but will demand vaccines for those who return to the office, and has closed its operations in New York City and San Francisco as a result of the latest CDC rules.

Amazon’s stock was trading at $3,381.00 at 2:09 p.m. ET on Thursday, up $26.28, or 0.78 percent.