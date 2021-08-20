As Delta, the Fed, and China jolt the recovery rally, Asian markets are mixed.

Fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve’s taper plans, and China’s increasing regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the sails of the global rebound rally in Asian trade Friday.

For more than a year, investors have pushed valuations upward on the back of massive government and central bank assistance, as well as hope that vaccines could help fight the coronavirus and allow economies to recover.

While inoculations are still being given and life is gradually returning to normal, the virus mutation has pushed specialists to reassess their growth projections as some countries reimpose containment restrictions and infection rates climb.

The possibility that the globe will not fully emerge from the crisis as soon as planned has shattered confidence in recent weeks, while the widespread consensus is that the end is still in sight.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting added to the pessimism, indicating that the central bank is likely to begin winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy – the juice that has propelled a long-running rise – by the end of the year.

The speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at next week’s meeting of central bankers and finance executives in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be closely scrutinized for any indication of a taper schedule.

Analysts, though, said the problem was just one of many occupying investors’ attention at the moment.

Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank remarked, “Perhaps the best one can say is that the minutes were the straw that broke the camel’s back.” “We believe the major reason for the shift in attitude is growing concerns about the global growth prospects.

“Recently softer-than-expected Chinese economic data, as well as global lockdowns/activity limits due to an increase in Delta infections, have been simmering for some time (and) China’s regulatory/credit tightening effort has not helped either.”

“Regardless of Fed tapering timing, growth is simply getting pushed further out, but given the extreme froth in the market, a drop appears warranted,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

“Even if the Fed hints next week that a formal taper announcement will be made in September, low interest rates, at least eight months of gradual tapering, and more fiscal support from the Biden administration will continue to sustain the economy.”

“Investors should not expect a similar 2013 taper tantrum,” he said, referring to the Fed’s move to reduce similar support eight years ago. Brief News from Washington Newsday.