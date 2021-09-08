As Delta Fears Outweigh Growth Hopes, European Stocks Fall.

European stock markets have continued to lose ground. Concerns over the impact of the Delta coronavirus type on the global economic recovery dampened investor enthusiasm on Wednesday.

In Asia, expectations of further Japanese stimulus aided Tokyo’s recent surge.

While the Nasdaq set yet another record with a slight gain on Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Dow indices opened with a whimper after a long weekend.

“Fears of slowing growth cut recent gains on… main indices, with expectations being updated to account the effect that the Delta variation may be having on business performance in the current third quarter,” said Interactive Investor’s Richard Hunter, head of markets.

After experiencing significant oscillations on Tuesday, Bitcoin has recovered to roughly $46,000, with El Salvador becoming the first country to utilize it as legal cash.

After a technical fault affected the official digital wallet due to high user demand, the unit dropped nearly a fifth to as low as $43,000, however it was later resolved.

Traders are keeping a tight eye on the rapidly spreading Delta strain, which is driving up infection rates around the world and causing some governments to reintroduce containment measures or lockdowns, heightening concerns about the economy’s recovery.

Nonetheless, observers believe the general attitude is upbeat for the future, with optimism that the US Federal Reserve would hold off on tightening its monetary policy until the end of the year, giving the economy a boost.

“Localized setbacks in the fight against the virus have the potential to contribute to market volatility and hinder the economic recovery in selected countries,” according to UBS Group AG’s Mark Haefele.

“However, we are continuing to see significant progress in containing the pandemic and restoring economic normalcy.”

After Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation last week, the Nikkei 225 index rose above 30,000 points for the first time since April, raising hopes that his successor may offer new economic stimulus.

Fumio Kishida, one of the front-runners, pledged on Wednesday to strive for trillions of yen in investment if he is elected.

Data showing that growth in the second quarter was greater than expected boosted Japan’s optimism.

Since the Suga news broke, the Nikkei has climbed approximately 5%, putting the index on track for a three-decade high.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,111.93 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.8 percent at 15,720.01.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.5 percent at 6,695.71.

At 4,200.55, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.6 percent.

