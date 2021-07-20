As Delta Fears Grow, Asia Extends Its Global Retreat.

Asian equities continued to lose ground. The fast-spreading Covid Delta variant deepens fears about the predicted economic recovery on Tuesday, following another difficult day for global markets.

Data showing the highly transmissible virus rising around the globe has unnerved investors in recent weeks, causing some governments to reimpose containment measures.

Even countries with high vaccination rates have witnessed a significant increase in new cases, however observers point out that the vaccines have reduced hospitalizations and deaths to a minimum.

Other factors contributing to the selling include lingering concerns about probable central bank policy tightening as the economy recovers, profit-taking as markets hover around record or multi-year highs, and investors jockeying as corporate earnings season approaches.

After the US accused Beijing of carrying out a large attack of Microsoft and indicted four Chinese nationals, allies rallied in a rare unified denunciation of “malicious” cyber activities. China has refuted the charges, calling them “completely baseless and reckless” and “manufactured” by the US.

Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank said, “What is likely alarming markets now is that there is also an increase in diseases occurring in developed markets with high levels of immunization.”

“While fully vaccinated people are protected from severe instances and hospitalization, they can still transmit the virus,” according to the study.

“Virus limits may need to be in place for longer (or possibly re-introduced) until vaccination rates improve even more and full immunization is available to everyone who wants it,” Strickland concluded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 2%, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were also down more than 1%.

And the selling spread to Asia, where Tokyo dropped for the seventh time in a row, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Bangkok, Wellington, and Taipei all fell.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt all rallied more than 1% in early trading after dropping more than 2% the day before.

The demand for safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries, the yen, and gold echoed the fear on trading floors. After hitting a record near $65,000 in April, bitcoin plummeted to as low as $29,516 and dipped below $30,000 for the first time in a month.

“One of the reasons bonds have gained so substantially is because institutional investors have rebalanced out of equities, which have had a big run, and into fixed income,” Northern Trust Bank’s Jim McDonald explained. Brief News from Washington Newsday.