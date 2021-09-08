As Delta and Profit-Taking Offset Recovery Hopes, Asian Markets are Mixed.

Investor enthusiasm was muted by a sluggish lead from Wall Street and concerns over the impact of the Delta variation on the global recovery, but promises for additional stimulus helped Tokyo prolong its recent gain.

After pushing valuations up for more than a week, some of the wind appears to have gone out of buyers’ sails, adding to the cautious start to the day.

While the Nasdaq set a new high with a slight gain, the S&P 500 and Dow closed the weekend with a whimper, with experts citing profit-taking, worry about the end of government giveaways, and ever-present concerns about Covid as causes.

Traders are keeping a careful eye on the rapidly spreading Delta, which is driving up infection rates around the world and causing some governments to reintroduce containment measures or lockdowns, heightening concerns about the economy’s recovery.

Nonetheless, analysts report that the prevailing tone is optimistic for the future.

In a note, Mark Haefele of UBS Group AG stated, “Localized setbacks in treating the virus have the potential to contribute to market volatility and impede the economic rebound in chosen nations.”

“However, we are continuing to see significant progress in containing the pandemic and restoring economic normalcy.”

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo has maintained its strong gains since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation on Friday, raising optimism that his successor could provide additional assistance to the ailing economy.

Fumio Kishida, one of the front-runners, pledged on Wednesday to strive for trillions of yen in investment if he is elected.

Data showing that growth in the second quarter was better than expected boosted the mood. Since the news broke, the index has surged around 5%, putting it on track to reach a three-decade high.

Hong Kong and Shanghai were also higher, boosted by anticipation that China’s crackdown on a variety of private businesses might ease.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta, on the other hand, all fell.

Bitcoin was hovering at $47,300 after seeing significant swings on Tuesday as El Salvador became the first country to accept it as legal cash.

The stock dropped nearly 5% to $43,000 after a technical glitch with the official digital wallet caused by high consumer demand was rectified, however experts suggested it was also hurt by profit-taking.

“Over the weekend, social media sites were wary that a drop could occur as a result of El Salvador’s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.