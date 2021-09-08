As Delta and Profit-Taking Offset Rebound Hope, Asian Markets Dragged Down.

Investor appetite was dampened by a sluggish start on Wall Street and concerns over the impact of the Delta variant on the global recovery on Asian markets on Wednesday, though prospects for additional stimulus helped Tokyo extend its recent gain.

Profit-taking added to the trepidation, with some of the wind out of purchasers’ sails after more than a week of pushing up values.

While the Nasdaq set a new high with a slight gain, the S&P 500 and Dow both opened with a whimper following a long weekend, with experts citing fears over Covid and the end of government handouts as major factors.

Traders are keeping a tight eye on the rapidly spreading Delta strain, which is driving up infection rates around the world and causing some governments to reintroduce containment measures or lockdowns, heightening concerns about the economy’s recovery.

Nonetheless, observers believe the general attitude is upbeat for the future, with optimism that the Federal Reserve would hold off on tightening its monetary policy until the end of the year, giving the economy a boost.

In a note, Mark Haefele of UBS Group AG stated, “Localized setbacks in treating the virus have the potential to contribute to market volatility and impede the economic rebound in chosen nations.”

“However, we are continuing to see significant progress in containing the pandemic and restoring economic normalcy.”

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed above 30,000 for the first time since April, continuing a rally that began after Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation on Friday, raising optimism that his successor would offer more economic stimulus.

Fumio Kishida, one of the front-runners, pledged on Wednesday to strive for trillions of yen in investment if he is elected.

Data showing that growth in the second quarter was better than expected boosted the mood. Since the news broke, the index has surged around 5%, putting it on track to reach a three-decade high.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta all saw losses, while Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta all saw gains. Shanghai concluded the day with a little loss.

After experiencing significant oscillations on Tuesday, when El Salvador became the first country to utilize bitcoin as legal cash, bitcoin has continued to struggle, currently trading at roughly $45,000.

The stock dropped nearly 5% to $43,000 after a technical glitch with the official digital wallet caused by high consumer demand was rectified, however experts suggested it was also hurt by profit-taking.

