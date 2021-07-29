As deliveries soar, Airbus profits soar.

Airbus announced on Thursday that it has returned to profitability in the first half of the year as aircraft deliveries increased, prompting the firm to raise its performance projections.

Airbus made a net profit of 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the first half of the year, compared to a loss of 1.9 billion in the same period last year, when the airline industry was hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Airbus says it delivered 297 planes from January to June, compared to 196 last year.

Because buyers pay the majority of the aircraft’s cost upon delivery, revenues increased by 30% to 24.6 billion euros.

Instead of the previously expected 566 jets delivered in 2020, the European aviation manufacturer now aims to deliver 600 planes this year.

It now expects an adjusted operating profit of 4 billion euros this year, more than double its earlier prediction.

In a statement, CEO Guillaume Faury stated, “These half-year results reflect commercial aircraft deliveries, our commitment on cost containment and competitiveness, and the good performance in Helicopters and Defence and Space.”

“While the Covid-19 epidemic persists, the teams’ multiple initiatives have resulted in a great H1 performance. This allows us to raise our guidance for 2021, despite the fact that we are still operating in an unpredictably volatile environment.”

In a hint that the airline industry is still in trouble, the manufacturer only received 38 net orders in the first half of the year, with 127 cancellations.

As of June 30, it had 6,925 aircraft on order, including 5,666 of the A320 series, which is the company’s best-selling single-aisle airliner.

Only freight is improving from its pre-Covid level, as global air travel remains severely constrained by traffic restrictions.

When compared to its competitor Boeing, Airbus has a disadvantage in this area.

As a result, the board of directors approved the development of a cargo variant of the widebody A350, which will compete with the American aircraft manufacturer’s B767 and B777 cargo planes.