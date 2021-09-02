As dealers focus on the recovery outlook, most Asian markets rise.

On Thursday, most Asian shares maintained their strong run as Covid fears faded and traders grew more confident that the Federal Reserve would continue to provide broad support for some time, while attention shifted to the release of US jobs data at the end of the week.

After a private employment data came in significantly below expectations, Wall Street gave a tepid lead — but the Nasdaq did set a new high. According to analysts, the miss had both positive and negative aspects.

Following weeks of halting performances across global markets, equities have regained favor after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated last week that the bank intends to begin reducing its ultra-loose monetary policy, but will do so cautiously.

He also predicted that interest rates will remain at record lows for some time following, though he did not specify how long.

The US non-farm payrolls figure due out on Friday will be keenly watched, with some analysts speculating that a good report might prompt the bank to begin tapering as early as next month.

According to ADP, a private payrolls provider, businesses generated considerably fewer jobs last month than predicted, driven down by a new increase in coronavirus cases across the United States.

“Despite the fact that the ADP report has a poor track record in predicting US non-farm payrolls outcomes, the large miss was too big to ignore,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

He went on to say that if Friday’s data falls short of expectations (about 750,000), the Fed’s goal of making “additional meaningful progress” in the jobs market would take longer to achieve, “thus delaying the tapering decision from September to November.”

“Bad labor market news is good news for risk assets because the punchbowl will stay well liquified for a while longer,” he added.

Hong Kong led the way higher, gaining more than 1%, as it recovered from a brutal sell-off in recent weeks fueled by China’s crackdown on a variety of industries, including technology.

As Beijing strives to cushion its economy against a slowdown, news that the People’s Bank of China will grant tens of billions of dollars in low-cost funding to lenders to assist them offer greater support to small and medium-sized businesses has benefited Shanghai.

Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta all saw their stock markets rise. Sydney, Seoul, and Wellington all saw a decrease.

The generally optimistic mood stems from investors’ ability to look past a surge in Delta-related diseases. Brief News from Washington Newsday.