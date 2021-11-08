As dealers digest jobs data and the infrastructure bill, markets are mixed.

Investors digested strong US jobs data and the ratification of a massive infrastructure bill on Monday, with Wall Street rising but other global stock markets sliding.

In early trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent, while London and Paris were higher, and Frankfurt’s blue-chip Dax index was flat.

At the closing of business, Asian markets were mixed.

Markets had soared on Friday with the release of ground-breaking US job creation data, indicating that the world’s largest economy was well on its road to recovery.

The ratification of US President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure program boosted confidence, however it may also fuel inflation fears.

“It’s a new week, but the same picture of resiliency is emerging,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, noting that the infrastructure bill “has provided underlying support along with the continuation of the momentum trade.” Investors are now looking forward to crucial US consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday.

“The huge risk is if we see a massive increase in US CPI inflation – implausible, but not impossible,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a ThinkMarkets analyst.

After announcing last week that it would begin reducing its economic stimulus, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida sent the clearest signal yet that the US central bank is poised to take other actions to manage inflation and normalize monetary policy.

“While we are clearly a long way from considering raising interest rates,” Clarida believes the “necessary conditions for lifting the federal funds rate target range by year-end 2022” will have been met.

According to statistics source CoinGecko, Bitcoin climbed past $66,000 to near its all-time high, as the total worth of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion.

Oil prices rose much higher after OPEC and other major producers refused to heed US demands to increase output to meet rising demand last week.

Tesla dropped among individual stocks after Twitter users voted for Elon Musk, the CEO of the electric car company, to sell 10% of his shares in a poll he conducted on his social media account.

“European (stock) markets have started the week on a very lackluster note, with indices mostly treading water following a turbulent week,” IG analyst Joshua Mahony said.

Last week, Wall Street's three main indexes set fresh highs as reports revealed that more than half a million new jobs were created in the United States last month, with employment picking up while new infections fell across the country.