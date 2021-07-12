As Cuba protests a jolt go-slow approach, Biden expresses solidarity.

Historic mass protests in Cuba have pushed an issue that US President Joe Biden had been content to ignore to the top of his priority list, experts believe, dooming the chances of a new opening in the near future.

After thousands flooded onto the streets Sunday amid the worst economic crisis in decades, Biden issued a statement expressing support with “the Cuban people and their clarion appeal for freedom,” and the White House warned authorities not to use force.

Former President Barack Obama normalized relations with Cuba at the end of his tenure, claiming that a half-century of attempts to overthrow the dictatorship had failed, and then his successor Donald Trump reimposed extensive economic sanctions.

When Biden took office as Obama’s vice president, he ordered a review, but his White House made it clear that it was not in a hurry, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki noting in March that Cuba policy is “not currently among President Biden’s top priorities.”

Domestic politics in the United States is clouding Cuba policy, with staunchly anti-communist Cuban-Americans retaining sway in Florida, a key electoral state where Democrats were surprised last year by Trump’s strong gains among Hispanic voters.

The Biden administration, according to Ryan Berg, a senior scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Covers who studies Latin America, felt a greater urgency in handling migration from Central America, another contentious topic at home.

“Obviously, that took precedence over a country that had been stuck in time for more than 60 years. It’s difficult to make a difference in Cuba, and we’ve done everything,” Berg said.

As a candidate, Biden proposed restoring Obama’s policies by easing limitations on remittances and travel to the 145-kilometer-long (90-mile) island off the coast of Florida.

However, he has not followed through and has remained silent on Trump’s State Department’s last-minute decision to designate Cuba as a state supporter of terrorism, a designation that entails severe sanctions.

Berg said he expected Biden to speed up the policy review, but that if Cuba lashes down on protesters, he would be hard pressed to keep the door open.

He added, “This may compel the Biden administration to back down, but at the very least it causes them to pay attention.”

Similarly, Biden has showed no interest in changing policy in Venezuela, where Trump failed in his attempt to remove leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

Last Monday, Biden was compelled to tackle another regional issue that had been put on hold after Haiti’s president was slain. Brief News from Washington Newsday.