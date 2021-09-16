As cryptocurrency players move into banking, regulators frown.

More new bitcoin enterprises are wandering into the world of regular banks with offers of loans and interest-earning accounts, much to the chagrin of US financial regulators.

Recently, government agencies have been stepping up their efforts to reclaim control of the mostly unregulated industry.

Exchange of digital currencies In early September, Coinbase went public with a complaint alleging that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) threatened to sue the business if it went ahead with its lending program.

Coinbase Lend would allow people to earn interest by lending out their digital currencies, a feature that has been offered by numerous other crypto companies for years.

Prosecutors in seven US states sued another platform, BlockFi, in July, requesting that it stop offering interest-bearing accounts, which the business claims may earn up to 8% annually at a time when most traditional banks only give 0.01 percent for savings.

Senator Elizabeth Warren told The New York Times, “Crypto is the new shadow bank.”

“It delivers many of the same services as the old system, but without the consumer protections or financial stability,” said the senator, who has long advocated for more financial rules to protect individuals.

These platforms straddle the line between legal and illegal. They are not regulated by the Federal Reserve or the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the two main US bank regulators, because they are not categorized as banks or lending institutions.

“They provide banking services. However, banking legislation does not apply to Coinbase under US law, according to Dan Awrey, a professor of law and financial regulation at Cornell University.

He did, however, say that securities laws can apply to bitcoin exchanges, which SEC Chair Gary Gensler agrees with.

While Congress is still formulating legislation to deal with these companies and central bankers debate their role, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker is taking action.

At a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, Gensler said of the industry, “I think it’s more like the Wild West,” stressing that he was particularly interested in its lending characteristics.

It’s only a matter of time, according to Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of the Nexo platform in England, until the SEC “reaches all crypto enterprises.”

Customers can earn up to 12% yearly on term deposits or borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to Nexo.

However, regulators’ push is an indication that “our industry is becoming mainstream” and that more is on the way. Brief News from Washington Newsday.