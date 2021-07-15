As critics warn of a ‘Polexit,’ a Polish court defies the EU.

On Wednesday, Poland’s Constitutional Court defied the European Union with a decision that government critics say casts doubt on the country’s future membership in the bloc.

The court found that any temporary measures taken by the European Court of Justice in response to Poland’s contentious judicial changes were “incompatible” with the Polish constitution.

After the verdict, Poland’s independent human rights ombudsman Adam Bodnar told reporters, “We are in the process of a legal Polexit, which is taking place step by step.”

Former European Commission President Donald Tusk, now the leader of the opposition Civic Platform party, has accused the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party of “leaving the EU.”

He tweeted, “Only we Poles can successfully oppose this.”

However, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro praised the decision, calling it “against intervention, usurpation, and legal assault by European Union organs.”

The decision came after an EU court granted an interim injunction for Poland to immediately freeze the functioning of the Supreme Court’s “disciplinary chamber,” a newly founded institution created as part of the changes.

For years, Warsaw and Brussels have clashed over changes pushed through by the PiS government.

The administration claims that the reforms are required to combat corruption and eliminate Communist-era judicial legacy.

The European Commission, on the other hand, claims that they undermine the rule of law and has worked to bring Poland and Hungary back into line with what it considers to be European democratic values.

The Constitutional Court underwent controversial modifications made by the PiS government in 2016, prompting accusations that it is loaded with PiS loyalists both in Poland and abroad.

The Polish law on judicial reform, which took effect in February of last year, prohibits judges from bringing legal matters to the European Court of Justice and establishes a body that rules on judges’ independence without regard for EU law.

It also established a “disciplinary chamber” to oversee Supreme Court judges, with the authority to lift their immunity, subject them to criminal prosecution, or reduce their salary.

On Thursday, more debate on the measures is planned.

The European Court of Justice is expected to rule again on the constitutionality of the “disciplinary chamber,” while Poland’s Constitutional Court is hearing a case that might determine whether EU or national law should take precedence in Poland.

In Poland, the potential of a clear challenge to EU law’s priority has been understood. Brief News from Washington Newsday.