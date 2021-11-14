As Covid’s death toll rises, Bulgaria’s anti-graft party attracts votes.

As the Balkan country battles its deadliest coronavirus pandemic, a new anti-graft party received more votes than predicted in Bulgaria’s third general election this year.

Bulgaria, which has the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the EU, now has one of the worst pandemic death rates in the world as the coronavirus spreads, overwhelming understaffed hospitals and filling morgues.

Exit polls showed that We Continue the Change, backed by two Harvard-educated former businesspeople, received a surprising 23 percent of the vote, barely shy of three-time premier Boyko Borisov’s GERB’s roughly 25 percent.

Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, both of whom served as temporary coaches,