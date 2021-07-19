As Covid worsens in Asia, Nike may run out of shoes made in Vietnam.

According to a new study from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nike is running out of shoes as COVID-19 continues to worsen in Southeast Asia, where about half of the company’s US imports are created.

Chang Shin Vietnam Co. and Pou Chen Corp., two of Vietnam’s biggest suppliers, have lately ceased production due to the region’s expanding COVID outbreak. Vietnam will account for half of Nike’s global brand footwear production in 2020. According to Nike CFO Matthew Friend, supply chain delays and greater logistics expenses would continue until May 2022.

According to Panjiva, Vietnam has accounted for 49 percent of all Nike-related seaborne imports in the United States. Footwear dominates Nike’s imports from Vietnam, accounting for 82 percent of exports in the previous year.

S&P Global cautions that as the Covid issue deepens, Nike may run out of sneakers made in Vietnam. https://t.co/ujveri6oS8

The production standstill is already affecting Nike’s supply chain, as well as other retailers, and shortages are expected to intensify as back-to-school season approaches in the United States. Other challenges include a paucity of cargo containers and space at ports.

CEO Jim Weber of Brooks Running Company claims that his company now has an 80-day shipment cycle, compared to 40 days previously. “There is no doubt that our industry’s supply chain is tangled,” he remarked.

Nike shares fell 1.3 percent on Monday, although the stock is still up 11.5 percent for the year. Nike has a market capitalization of approximately $250 billion.