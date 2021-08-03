As Covid returns to Wuhan, China, half of the EU has been vaccinated.

According to an AFP tally released Tuesday, half of the European Union’s population has been properly vaccinated against Covid-19, while China’s Wuhan said it would test all 11 million inhabitants after the virus resurfaced in the city where it first appeared.

The highly contagious Delta strain has been driving an increase in infections around the world, even in countries that had previously boasted about their success in surviving the worst of the pandemic.

After the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan in December 2019, China reduced domestic cases to almost zero, allowing the economy to recover and life to return to normal.

However, a new epidemic has put that record in peril, as the fast-spreading Delta variety has spread to dozens of cities following illnesses among airport cleaners in Nanjing, which began a chain of cases reported across the country.

Following the first local illnesses in more than a year, Wuhan authorities announced a mass-testing program for the city’s 11 million citizens.

Mao, a 27-year-old Wuhan resident, told AFP that he was “not concerned” about the latest epidemic since “Wuhan has collected abundant experience” during the pandemic’s initial shutdown.

In recent days, authorities in China have confined people of entire cities to their homes, blocked internal transportation lines, and conducted mass testing.

The European Union, which was hit severely by early waves of the epidemic, has now fully immunized more than half of its people.

According to an AFP tally, Spain leads the pack of larger EU countries with 58.3 percent of its population completely vaccinated, followed by Italy (54.4 percent), France (52.9 percent), and Germany (52.2 percent).

The EU has already surpassed the United States’ vaccination rate of 49.7%, as that country is hit by a new wave of the Delta variety, which has sent hospitalizations surging to levels not seen since last summer.

On Monday, the US missed President Joe Biden’s goal of giving at least one vaccine to 70% of individuals by a month, crushing expectations of claiming victory over the pandemic’s severe symptoms by July 4th.

Officials blamed the missed deadline and rising caseload on lowering immunization rates, particularly in places where hesitation is higher among younger people, those with lower income, and racial minorities.

According to Jeff Zients, the White House Covid task force coordinator, “these instances are clustered in communities with lower immunization rates.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.