As COVID fears grow, consumers are cutting back on their spending.

According to the Census Bureau’s most recent report, retail and food expenditure fell in July as COVID fears continued to affect consumers.

In July, retail and food sales fell 1.1 percent from the previous month, but they still outperformed July 2020 sales by 15.8 percent, bringing in $617.7 billion.

According to CNBC, Dow Jones forecasted a 0.3 percent drop in retail sales.

Retail trade sales were also down 1.5 percent in July compared to June, but up 13.3 percent compared to July 2020.

Motor vehicle and parts dealer sales fell 3.9 percent, which was a significant drop. Chip shortages have caused manufacturing delays and derailments in the auto sector, as the component has been diverted to computer products.

Clothing businesses had a 2.6 percent drop in sales, while athletic goods, musical instrument, and book stores saw a 1.9 percent drop in sales. According to the Census data, online sales fell by 3.1 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on retailers, with several closing their stores or declaring bankruptcy as customers moved to internet purchasing to avoid spreading the virus.

Several merchants were also forced to close their doors for several months in March 2020 due to COVID lockdown orders that shut down non-essential enterprises.