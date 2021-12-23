As Covid Fears Ease, World Stock Markets Rise.

According to dealers, Asian and European stock markets climbed Thursday as concerns about the Omicron coronavirus strain and rising inflationary pressures faded.

Natural gas prices continued to decline substantially from earlier this week’s record highs, while crude oil prices rose slightly.

Two preliminary investigations from the United Kingdom found that Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalization than the Delta form, confirming a trend initially identified in South Africa.

“Optimism that Omicron could lead to fewer hospitalizations than Delta” boosted global equities, according to Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar.

The news that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved Pfizer’s anti-Covid tablet, providing new weapons to combat the condition, added to the cautious optimism.

In a laboratory investigation, AstraZeneca of the United Kingdom demonstrated that the third, or booster, dosage of their Covid-19 vaccine “significantly” raised antibody levels against the Omicron strain.

New cases of the highly modified Omicron strain, on the other hand, have continued to rise, although market analysts are becoming more optimistic that the health repercussions will be less severe than with previous strains.

On Wednesday, Wall Street closed with solid gains as US statistics revealed that, despite the emergence of the fast-spreading Omicron virus, consumers remained optimistic about the economy.

In comparison to the previous month, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index increased by nearly four points to 115.8.

GDP rose at a quicker annual pace of 2.3 percent in the third quarter, up from earlier estimates of 2.1 percent, according to revised figures from the US Commerce Department.

The upbeat attitude spread to Asia on Thursday, with Tokyo up 0.8 percent.

Even a Covid lockdown in Xi’an, China, failed to dampen investor enthusiasm, with Shanghai ending the day 0.6 percent higher and Hong Kong 0.4 percent higher.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.2 percent to 7,357.29 points.

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,688.94, up 0.6 percent.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.4 percent to 7,080.82.

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 0.7 percent to 4,246.23 points.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.8 percent to 28,798.37. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.40 percent to 23,193.64. (close)

Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 0.6 percent to 3,643.34 points (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.7 percent to 35,753.89 points (close)

Euro/dollar: Up from $1.1326 late Wednesday to $1.1329 now.

Pound/dollar: $1.3432 is up from $1.3352.

Euro/pound: 84.31 pence, down from 84.83 pence.

Brent North Sea crude is trading at $75.62 a barrel, up 0.4 percent.

West Texas Intermediate: $73.00, up 0.3 percent.