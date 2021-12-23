As Covid Fears Ease, Asian Markets Rise.

Concerns over inflation and Covid lessened Thursday as Asian markets followed Wall Street’s move, with US data suggesting optimism about the economy despite the spread of the Omicron strain.

Two preliminary investigations from the United Kingdom found that Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalization than the Delta form, echoing a pattern initially noticed in South Africa.

The news that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved Pfizer’s anti-Covid tablet, providing new weapons to combat the condition, added to the cautious optimism.

New cases of the highly modified Omicron strain have continued to rise, but market analysts are becoming more optimistic that the health effects will be less severe than in previous strains.

“Markets hate uncertainty and not knowing, and we didn’t know when Omicron entered the markets,” Carol Schleif, BMO Family Office’s deputy chief investment officer, told Bloomberg Television.

“However, it appears to be moving in a more favorable direction.”

Despite the development of the fast-spreading Omicron strain, Wall Street ended the day with robust gains after US statistics indicated consumers remained upbeat about the economy.

In comparison to the previous month, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index increased by nearly four points to 115.8.

GDP rose at a quicker annual pace of 2.3 percent in the third quarter, up from earlier estimates of 2.1 percent, according to revised figures from the US Commerce Department.

The upbeat mood spread throughout Asia on Thursday, with markets rising across the board and even a Covid shutdown in the Chinese city of Xian failing to dampen spirits, with Shanghai up 0.1 percent and Hong Kong up 0.2 percent.

“A mix of improved US Q3 GDP statistics and good Omicron headlines further protected financial markets from a year-end sell-off overnight,” said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA.

“It would take some significant adverse misses from this evening’s US data dump to disturb what appears to be an inevitable Santa rally on Wall Street through the end of the week,” he added.

After US crude stockpiles declined more than predicted last week, oil continued to rise.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.3 percent at 28,651.46. (break)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.2 percent to 23,136.99.

Shanghai Composite: 3,627.19, up 0.1 percent.

Euro/dollar: Up from $1.1333 late Wednesday to $1.1339.

Euro/pound: UP at 84.94 pence from 84.80 pence. Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3350 from $1.3356.

Dollar/yen: 114.13, up from 114.11Brent North Sea crude: $75.58 per barrel, up 0.3 percent.

Intermediate in West Texas: The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.