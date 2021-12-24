As Covid Fears Dissipate, Asia Markets Rise.

As fears about the Omicron coronavirus strain dissipated and more favorable economic data from the United States pleased investors, Asian markets climbed on Friday, extending their rally.

Studies showing that Omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalization, as well as US approval of medications from Merck and Pfizer to add to a growing arsenal of weapons against Covid, have raised hopes that the pandemic will have a lower economic impact.

“Omicron appears to be more of a short-term interruption to the economic picture than a catastrophic headwind that throws the economy off course,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

Following a slew of generally positive US economic statistics, the S&P 500 concluded the last session before the holiday weekend at a new high.

Consumer spending increased in November, though at a slower pace, according to Commerce Department data, while new home sales increased.

Unemployment claims remained unchanged from the previous week, although orders for big-ticket manufactured products increased, owing primarily to aircraft.

Inflation, on the other hand, rose to its highest level in in four decades, highlighting the Federal Reserve’s delicate balancing act between containing inflationary pressures and keeping the economy on pace.

According to Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Omicron “will cause some slowdowns in the economy, possibly some production slowdowns, which could add to inflation pressures in the short term,” but the economy will work its way through the situation.

Most Asian markets rose, albeit in lighter trade due to some stock exchanges being closed or operating on abbreviated sessions ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Tokyo and Hong Kong each gained 0.1 percent, while Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and Bangkok saw rises as well. With a drop of 0.8 percent, Shanghai was one of the few losers.

Oil futures were mixed, with WTI approaching $74 a barrel and Brent easing to $76.55 a barrel.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo is up 0.1 percent at 28,821.35. (break)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.3 percent to 23,260.93.

Shanghai Composite: 0.8 percent lower at 3,616.09 Euro/dollar: $1.1326, down from $1.1337 late Thursday.

Euro/pound: UP at 84.47 pence from 84.46 pence Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3410 from $1.3409

Dollar/yen: 114.37, down from 114.40Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $76.55 per barrel, down 0.4 percent. West Texas Intermediate: $73.79 per barrel, up 1.4 percent. New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.5 percent to 35,950.56. (close) The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.4 percent to 7,373.34 points (close)