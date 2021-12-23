As Covid cases increase around the world, China locks down the city.

On Thursday, China locked down a city of 13 million people in order to put an end to a small Covid outbreak and achieve its zero-case objective, while other countries around the world battled massive Omicron virus outbreaks.

Asia’s stock markets followed Wall Street’s trend, thanks in part to preliminary studies from the United Kingdom that showed Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalization than Delta infections.

The news that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved Pfizer’s anti-Covid tablet, providing new weapons to combat the condition, added to the cautious optimism.

However, as Omicron drove infection rates to new highs in many nations, authorities around the world reverted to travel and gathering restrictions.

According to a study prepared by AFP on Wednesday from official sources, Europe is seeing the highest infection caseload, accounting for 60 percent of the global total during the past week.

“In this era, we have to be more vigilant than ever,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo remarked, referring to an impending wave that threatens to overwhelm the country’s already overworked healthcare professionals.

On Thursday, China shut down the northern city of Xi’an, which is home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, in a move that harkens back to the quarantine of Wuhan, China’s capital, when the virus first appeared in January 2020.

In the city of 13 million people, Omicron has not been recorded, and only hundreds of the less contagious Delta cases have been found in recent days.

However, the Chinese government, which has adopted a zero-case approach throughout the pandemic, reacted with characteristic vigour, ordering all citizens to remain indoors.

Non-essential businesses are closed, so only one person per household can go home every two days to buy basics.

“I believe the lockdown is necessary,” a Xi’an resident who only wished to be known as Yuan told AFP.

“It’s a countermeasure that we should take as soon as possible; it’s a really effective method.”

Throughout the pandemic, China has documented fewer than 5,000 Covid deaths, compared to more than 800,000 in the United States.

Pfizer’s anti-Covid tablet for high-risk people aged 12 and up was approved in the United States on Wednesday.

Synthetic antibody treatments, which require drip infusions at hospitals or specialized centers, are likely to be significantly more difficult to obtain than pills available at pharmacies.

According to the White House, the US has spent $5.3 billion on acquiring 10 million courses of the medication.

That of the European Union. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.