As COVID cases continue to rise, Apple pushes out the return to work date.

While many corporations are preparing to return their staff to work, Apple (AAPL) is deferring their return until at least October, as COVID instances continue to rise across the United States.

Bloomberg said that the tech company will give staff at least a month’s notice before requiring them to return to work.

Apple is one of the first U.S. corporations to postpone restarting in-office operations as COVID cases continue to grow in every state, despite the vaccine’s widespread distribution to more than half of the population.

Over 161.4 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, representing for 48.6% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Business Insider, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that COVID instances were up around 70% compared to a week earlier, while the World Health Organization claimed global virus cases were up 12% compared to the previous week as of July 12.

CEO Tim Cook stated in June that employees would return to work for at least three days a week in early September. Cook noted decreased viral cases and access to the COVID vaccine at the time.

According to Bloomberg, some Apple employees continued to work at the company’s Cupertino, California, offices on some days during the pandemic.

Other Silicon Valley tech companies have decided to bring their employees back, but this decision was made before the recent spike in COVID instances.

Facebook is enabling a larger number of employees to work remotely – some at a reduced income – while Google has relaxed its return-to-work policy, allowing employees to work from home or at alternative locations. Twitter has stated that its staff will be able to work from home indefinitely.

As of premarket hours on Tuesday, Apple shares were trading at $143.53, up $1.08, or 0.76 percent.