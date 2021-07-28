As Covid Bites, Myanmar seeks outside assistance.

Myanmar’s Junta authorities are seeking international assistance to combat the coronavirus, according to state media, as the impoverished country looks beyond ally China in its fight against a new onslaught.

Since the military took power in February, the country has been in upheaval, with many hospitals ill-equipped to handle an influx of patients after many medical staff members walked out in protest of the coup.

Stay-at-home orders impacting millions of people have failed to stem the tide, with crematoriums overflowing and volunteers working to exhume the bodies of those who died in their homes.

Myanmar should seek money from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Covid-19 response fund, according to Junta head Min Aung Hlaing, who spoke during a “coordination meeting to beef up collaboration with the international community.”

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said that efforts were being made to collaborate with ASEAN “and friendly countries.”

Covid-19 instances increased to just under 5,000 on Wednesday, up from approximately 50 each day in early May, but analysts believe the true toll is likely considerably higher.

According to the State Administration Council – as the junta refers to itself – around 1.75 million people have been vaccinated so far out of a population of 54 million.

According to junta officials, a batch of donated Sinopharm pills arrived from China last week, but they will be prioritized for individuals living near the China-Myanmar border.

China has also supplied more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition to a rebel group operating along Myanmar’s southern border, in an effort to stem an influx of cases from the country’s coup-plagued country.

The junta stated earlier this month that it had ordered four million vaccination shots from China, with Beijing agreeing to donate another two million.

Earlier this year, a supply of 1.5 million dosages arrived from India.