As Covid approaches the Olympic Village, Europeans face travel difficulties.

On Saturday, Europeans faced last-minute travel frustrations as the UK and France altered Covid-19 border rules in try to tackle rising infections that are jeopardizing preparations to return to normalcy.

The first case of Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics Games Village, less than a week before the event, underlined the difficulty of returning to pre-pandemic lifestyles.

The organizers have dubbed the Games the “world’s most restrictive sports event,” yet many people are concerned about the health dangers associated with hosting thousands of players and officials.

Britain is also drawing criticism for exempting France from its new lenient entry policies — unlike other “amber” nations, vaccinated returning UK residents will still be required to quarantine for ten days.

“I’m a doctor, so I understand health issues quite well,” said Maud Lemoine, a London-based doctor who is visiting France.

And France had to deal with an outpouring of rage after the government announced that unvaccinated tourists from the United Kingdom and several other European nations would have to demonstrate a negative Covid test performed within 24 hours of departure, rather than 48 or 72 hours as previously required.

Almost 114,000 demonstrators rallied across France on Saturday to protest the government’s handling of the pandemic and persistent restrictions on daily life, according to the interior ministry.

“It’s not that we believe the Earth is flat; it’s just that we don’t know the long-term repercussions of these hastily assembled vaccines,” care assistant Rita, 39, said at a march in Montpellier.

In other parts of Europe, Greek police imposed curfews on Mykonos, a party island, and Spanish authorities did the same in Barcelona and other places in northern Catalonia.

European governments are up against it, with the EU’s disease prevention agency predicting a fivefold increase in infections across the bloc by August 1.

However, the continent had reason to rejoice, as the proportion of people who had been vaccinated surpassed that of the United States for the first time.

Following a sluggish start, almost 55.5 percent have now received their first dose, compared to 55.4 percent on the other side of the Atlantic.

The result, according to EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, vindicated the EU’s strategy of “remaining open and exporting half of our output to 100+ countries,” praising the bloc’s “solidarity” in comparison to other vaccine manufacturers.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain's prime minister, said that his country has reached the "milestone" of 50 million people.