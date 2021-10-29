As costs rise, Amazon’s quarterly profit falls.

Amazon announced on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter fell to $3.2 billion as expenditures rose due to the pandemic, hiring, and inventory shortages.

The e-commerce behemoth’s revenues increased to $110.8 billion, but its profit was less than half of what it was in the same quarter last year.

Even though a US rise in coronavirus cases caused by the Delta strain would ordinarily have lifted demand from e-retailers like Amazon, global supply chain bottlenecks and a chip scarcity have begun to weigh on big corporations.

“We’ve always stated that if we have to pick between optimizing for short-term earnings and what’s best for consumers in the long run, we’ll choose the latter,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said.

This week, Microsoft, Alphabet’s parent company, and scandal-plagued Facebook announced huge earnings, albeit Twitter reported a big loss due to a shareholder litigation settlement.

Antitrust regulators are paying more attention to Big Tech, particularly Apple, which has appealed a landmark US court verdict that would require the iPhone maker to relinquish its grip on its online app store.

However, the pandemic has driven demand for internet services, which has surged back to center stage in the United States with the Delta variant spike.

In the case of Amazon, an increasing number of people are using the platform to buy anything from tofu to toilet paper, and the company’s cloud computing sector has grown to help businesses and consumers stay connected.

Earlier this week, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, posted quarterly revenue of $65.1 billion, up 41% over the same period last year, thanks to the company’s online ad engine and cloud services, which enabled it earn a $18.9 billion profit.

The Silicon Valley behemoth remains a hub of online activity, with products like its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform giving it global clout.

Google’s numbers were released on the same day that Microsoft reported a 22 percent increase in revenue and a $20.5 billion profit thanks to cloud computing demand.

Facebook’s good financial results come as the top social network faces a new crisis, following the revelation of reams of internal studies proving executives were aware of their services’ potential for harm by former employee Frances Haugen.

The platform announced that its third-quarter profit surged by 17 percent to $9.2 billion, and its user base increased to 2.91 billion.

Twitter, on the other hand, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday