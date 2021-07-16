As consumers return to pre-pandemic habits, retail sales unexpectedly rise in June.

As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, retail sales surprisingly increased in June.

According to numbers released by the Commerce Department on Friday, the value of purchases increased by 0.6 percent in June after falling by 1.7 percent in May. Sales increased by 1.3 percent in June, excluding vehicles.

According to Bloomberg, sales increased in 9 of 13 retail categories in June, including electronics, appliances, clothes, and restaurants. Although demand remained high, a supply chain crisis resulted in a 2% reduction in motor vehicle sales; however, overall sales have increased by 18% and are now above pre-pandemic levels.

Jobs are on the rise. Wages should be increased. Health-care coverage has increased.

Now, retail sales are on the rise. The economy is on the rise. https://t.co/81SfjKuI6S

“Many merchants are benefiting from greater foot traffic and higher prices for things on the shelves, providing a much-needed boost to many service sector businesses,” said Ben Ayers, an economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

Appliances, electronics, food and beverage, and online retail receipts have all increased, while sporting goods, hobbies, musical instruments, and books receipts have all decreased slightly.

Although retail sales were revised down for May, they were up 0.6 percent in June (remember, they are not adjusted for inflation and largely reflect products, not services). Overall retail sales are still 15 percent over trend, which is something we’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/hiZJ27cbYL

“With the economy reopening, service spending has begun to pick up, and this could draw some spending away from goods and towards services that aren’t recorded in the retail sales report,” Kevin Cummins, chief US economist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Conn., said.

The increasing trend is anticipated to continue, as families amassed at least $2.5 trillion in surplus savings during the pandemic, which will fuel spending this year and beyond. Households are also anticipated to begin receiving cheques for Child Tax Credits, which will provide them with even more money to spend.