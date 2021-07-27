As coffee drinkers return to cafes, Starbucks sales are on the rise.

According to figures reported Tuesday, coffee drinkers returned in force to Starbucks shops last quarter, resulting in a jump in sales and higher-than-expected earnings.

On the heels of the good results, the coffee chain, which has spent in developing its smartphone app to assist online orders, raised its full-year profit prediction, with key benchmarks recording large gains in the quarter ended June 27.

In an earnings announcement, Chief Executive Kevin Johnson remarked, “As the Great Human Reconnection unfolds, our partners are rising to the occasion, ready to meet our clients wherever they need us to be.”

However, shares plummeted in after-hours trading, with CNBC citing a lower sales forecast for China.

Global comparable sales growth, which was considered strong in the pre-pandemic era and showed increases in the high single digits, increased by 73 percent in the last three months, reflecting the dramatic change in conditions brought about by the availability of coronavirus vaccines and the reopening of the economy.

The business made $1.1 billion in profit, compared to a $678.4 million deficit in the same time of 2020. Revenues increased by approximately 78% to $7.5 billion.

Starbucks raised its full-year revenue and profit expectations, while the improved view differed by area.

While the company expects annual comparable sales growth in the Americas and the United States to be higher than previously expected, it expects international sales to be lower.

In the coming quarter, the business expects China comparable sales growth to be “about flat.”

In after-hours trading, the stock was down 3.1 percent to $122.15 per share.