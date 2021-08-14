As cities fall, weapon seizures are a ‘massive boon’ for the Taliban.

The US spent billions equipping the Afghan military with weapons to beat the Taliban, but the military’s swift capitulation means same arsenal is now fueling the militants’ incredible battlefield victories.

When defending his choice to remove American forces and leave the war to the Afghans, US President Joe Biden said, “We supplied our Afghan colleagues with all the tools – let me emphasize: all the tools.”

However, Afghan defense troops have shown little interest in fighting and have been laying down their rifles by the tens of thousands, only for the Taliban to quickly take them up.

Videos of Taliban fighters seizing weapons stockpiles — the majority of which were supplied by Western forces – abound on the Taliban’s social media.

Army vehicles equipped with heavy weapons and mounted with artillery cannons are safely in the hands of the Taliban rank and file in the northern city of Kunduz, according to footage of Afghan soldiers surrendering.

Fighters patrolled the western city of Farah in a car with the official logo of the country’s intelligence service, an eagle swooping on a serpent.

The Taliban blitz has handed the group “vehicles, humvees, small arms and light weapons, as well as ammunition,” according to Justine Fleischner of the weapons-tracking group Conflict Armament Research. While US forces took the “sophisticated” equipment with them when they withdrew, the Taliban blitz has handed the group “vehicles, humvees, small arms and light weapons, as well as ammunition.”

Experts believe that such hauls, combined with undisclosed backing from regional allies like Pakistan, have provided the Taliban a significant boost.

According to Raffaello Pantucci, senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, the weapons will not only boost the Taliban’s march on Kabul, but will also help them “strengthen their influence” in the cities they have taken over.

With US soldiers almost completely gone, the Taliban now have an abundance of American-supplied weapons without having to raise a single penny.

“It’s a very terrible situation. “It’s going to be a huge help to them,” he said.

Insurgents who have retained contacts with Al Qaeda, the group behind the 2001 terror attacks, are now shamelessly paradeing some of that equipment before of the US soldiers’ 9/11 pullout deadline.

According to Jason Amerine, who led US special forces in ousting the Taliban in 2001, Washington had planned for the Taliban to claim its weapons, but the swift fall of cities was the most terrible possibility.

He explained, “The US outfitted the ANA with the premise that weapons and materiel may fall into Taliban hands.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.