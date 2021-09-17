As Christmas approaches, UK retailers are facing a supply shortage.

According to data released on Friday, UK retailers are suffering a double whammy of falling sales and a global supply shortage, making it difficult for outlets to purchase items ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

According to the Office for National Statistics, retail sales fell 0.9 percent in August compared to the previous month, with the grocery sector being impacted by customers returning to restaurants and pubs when virus restrictions were lifted.

A huge number of shops are also unable to get adequate supplies due to a supply deficit created in part by the Covid and Brexit impact, which has resulted in a scarcity of lorry drivers.

In the two weeks leading up to August 22, the ONS reported that 6.5 percent of retail enterprises were unable to source supplies, goods, or services from within the UK.

Department stores took the brunt of the damage, accounting for 18.2 percent, followed by clothes retailers, which accounted for 11.1 percent.

Economists predict that Friday’s bad news will cause retailers problems during the Christmas season.

“A perfect storm of labor shortages, supply chain challenges, and growing demand will continue to put retail executives to the test,” said Deloitte’s head of retail, Oliver Vernon-Harcourt.

“These headwinds will have an influence on Christmas; there will most likely be shortages in several areas, forcing customers to make new choices.”

According to the ONS, over 9.0 percent of retail enterprises have been compelled to shift suppliers or seek alternative options.

“One of the primary issues retail leaders will face in the next months will be managing pricing rises and stock shortages,” Vernon-Harcourt added.

According to the ONS, food store sales fell in August as a result of the recuperating hotel business, which was closed for much of the pandemic but reopened earlier this year after being shuttered by lockdowns.

Motor gasoline sales, on the other hand, increased month over month as people ventured out more after the economy reopened fully in July.

Overall retail sales are up 4.6 percent from before the devastating coronavirus outbreak began.

However, due to the tenacious epidemic, supply chain bottlenecks, and rising commodity prices, Britain’s economic recovery is flattening.

In July, the GDP increased by only 0.1 percent, while annual inflation hit a nine-year high of 3.2 percent in August.

“The drop in retail sales volumes… implies that the slowdown in the economic recovery in July persisted into August,” Capital Economics economist Paul Dales said.