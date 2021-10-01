As chip shortages continue to disrupt vehicle build schedules, Ford and GM are making more production cuts.

Due to a global semiconductor chip scarcity, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) have extended their temporary production shutdowns for the time being, announcing additional cuts on Thursday.

GM’s Ramos facility in Mexico will close for another two weeks, according to Reuters. The plant, which makes the Chevrolet Blazer SUV, has been closed since August 23, according to the news outlet.

According to Reuters, GM will reopen its Lansing Grand River Assembly factory in Michigan, which has been closed since May. The Chevy Camaro, as well as the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, are produced at this site.

According to the news agency, Ford will also close several plants next week, including its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, which produces the Mustang, and its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, which produces the Transit van.

According to Reuters, Ford will continue to construct its iconic F-150 pickups, with one shift instead of three at its Kentucky Truck Plant next week.

The component was shifted to tech devices during the pandemic due to the strong demand for computers, phones, and tablets, causing a semiconductor chip shortage that has afflicted automakers around the world.

Chip failures have caused production losses and car delays in the auto industry, among other industries. In some situations, automobiles were being built without the chips, while in others, orders for this model year were no longer being taken.

The chip shortfall, according to auto officials, will last several years.

Persist month, Ford Europe Chairman of the Management Board Gunnar Herrmann told CNBC that the chip interruption could last until 2024, but that it was difficult to say when it would stop.

According to a report released on Sept. 23 by AlixPartners, the cost to the global car industry may be a whopping $210 billion in revenue losses in 2021, up from a previous estimate of $110 billion in May.

Ford shares were trading at $14.26 in premarket hours on Friday, up 10 cents or 0.71 percent, while GM shares were trading at $52.95, up 24 cents or 0.46 percent.