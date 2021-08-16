As Chinese data disappoints, global stock markets are mixed.

Global stock markets were divided on Monday, with Wall Street shaking off early losses as European and Asian markets sank on gloomy Chinese growth data.

Major US indices opened the session sharply lower, pulled down not only by weak Chinese retail and industrial data, but also by mounting predictions that the Federal Reserve will soon declare the end of its stimulus program.

However, as the session went, bargain seekers increased their purchases, equities recovered from their early losses.

For the sixth day in a row, the Dow and S&P 500 both finished marginally higher, extending their streak of record high closing. The Nasdaq concluded the day with minor losses.

“The rest of the day saw a steady, and mechanical, advance in the large-cap indices as investors purchased the dip on no specific news,” according to Briefing.com, after a difficult start.

Following poor sessions in Frankfurt, Paris, and London, as well as other Asian equities markets, Wall Street turned around.

“Weaker economic data from China has soured the mood, with lower readings on retail sales and industrial production prompting doubts about whether the rebound momentum can be maintained,” said Interactive Investor’s Richard Hunter, head of markets.

“Throughout addition, there are certain health challenges in Asia as a whole, as well as geopolitical worries arising from the developments in Afghanistan and their consequences for the region’s future.”

According to government data, retail sales in China increased 8.5 percent year over year in July, while industrial output increased 6.4 percent, both falling short of analyst expectations.

Economic performance has been hampered by lockdowns and other mobility restrictions established to tackle the country’s recent coronavirus epidemics, as well as a series of devastating floods.

“The spread of domestic epidemics and natural calamities has impacted the economy of some regions, and economic recovery remains fragile and uneven,” said Fu Linghui, a spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics.

Nonetheless, he noted, “the national economy continues to stabilize and recover.”

The numbers, however, “suggest the economy is losing speed quite quickly,” according to Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group.

Infections associated to the Delta version of the coronavirus are on the rise, he says, which puts August’s activities at danger.

Due to the negative Chinese GDP report, oil prices fell by roughly 1.5 percent.

“Expectations were already low going into the numbers, and when you combine that with the (International Energy Agency) warning that crude oil demand is falling, prices have dropped dramatically,” said CMC Markets UK market analyst Michael Hewson.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.