As China’s wealth crackdown hits Jack Ma, a water tycoon has become the country’s wealthiest person.

According to an annual ranking revealed Wednesday, bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan has become China’s wealthiest person, as a government push to reign in the super-rich has taken a significant bite out of the fortunes of perennial front-runners like Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.

Following the public listings of his Nongfu Spring mineral water and a second pharma company, Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which has tapped into tremendous demand for Covid-19 test kits, Zhong, who is in his late 60s, has seen his riches soar.

According to the Hurun Rich List, he is worth $60.5 billion, up 7%.

Zhong, who was ranked third last year, rose to the top after the Communist Party government’s drive to disperse wealth in the name of equality slashed the fortunes of other tycoons by billions.

Ma, who was the richest person in the world last year, fell to fifth place as his fortune shrank by 36% to $39.6 billion.

Soon after giving a speech criticizing China’s financial regulations late last year, Ma and Alibaba fell out of favor with Beijing.

As a result, Chinese officials halted Alibaba’s financial group Ant’s planned $37 billion initial public offering, setting off a wave of crackdowns on Chinese internet giants, alleged monopolistic practices, and powerful tycoons.

Pony Ma, the CEO of Tencent, the parent company of WeChat, fell two places to fourth place as a result of Chinese video gaming limitations, which cut his fortune by 19 percent.

Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok, came in second.

The Hurun Research Institute, which prepares the ranking, stated that the real estate industry was absent from the Top 10 for the first time.

Xu Jiayin, the founder of the gravely distressed property firm Evergrande Group, was the sector’s greatest loser.

Xu was first on the list in 2017 and fifth the previous year. However, according to Hurun, he has dropped to 70th place, with a roughly 70% drop in wealth to $11.3 billion.

Evergrande’s liquidity crisis has shattered investor confidence and rocked the country’s important real estate sector, raising fears of a deeper economic downturn.

According to media reports this week, Chinese officials have instructed Xu to utilize his declining personal riches to help the company’s financial crisis.

However, the total number of people in China worth at least two billion yuan ($310 million) increased by 520 to 2,918, according to Hurun.

According to the ranking, growth in the electric car market, in particular, fueled the rise of several entrepreneurs.