As China’s tuition reforms bite, Hong Kong stocks lead Asia’s sell-off.

Markets in Asia were mainly down Monday morning, headed by Hong Kong, after Beijing tightened its grip on Chinese tech giants over the weekend, while education companies were pounded as the government outlined significant changes.

The widespread losses occurred as traders worried about the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus type, which has resulted in an increase in infections and forced some governments to reimpose economically costly lockdowns or other containment measures.

Despite a solid lead from Wall Street, where all three major indices ended at record highs, with the Dow closing above 35,000 for the first time, the selling continued.

The Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, US economic growth figures, and earnings from some of the world’s largest companies, such as Apple and Amazon, are all on the agenda for investors this week.

They’ll also be watching for a meeting later in the day between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which will be the Biden administration’s highest-level visit.

The talks take place at a time when the superpowers’ relations are becoming increasingly strained over a variety of topics, including technology, Hong Kong, and human rights.

Hong Kong’s stock market dropped more than 3%, with education companies taking a hit after China announced measures on Saturday that will drastically alter the way they do business.

Beijing said that the industry had been “hijacked by capital,” and that this would make it impossible for companies that teach school curriculums to make a profit, raise capital, or go public.

According to consultancy and research firm L.E.K. Consulting, China’s private education market was valued $260 billion in 2018, driven by a hyper-competitive kindergarten-through-university education system in overcrowded cities.

Analysts at JP Morgan Chase said it’s unclear whether companies will be able to trade on stock exchanges under the new regime, adding that “in our opinion, this makes these stocks effectively un-investable.”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group plunged 38% in Hong Kong, following a similar drop on Friday as social media speculation over the move spread. Its stock dropped 54% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Koolearn Technology has lost more than 30% of its value, while China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has lost more than 10%.

Tech companies have also suffered as a result of Beijing’s new actions against the sector, with the Chinese government ordering Tencent to give its exclusive music label rights, claiming the company had broken antitrust regulations.

Tencent purchased a majority share in a competitor. Brief News from Washington Newsday.