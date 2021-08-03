As China’s tech giants face turbulence, Alibaba’s earnings are falling.

Alibaba Group, China’s largest e-commerce company, reported lower profit but stable sales growth on Tuesday, signaling that a government crackdown on the country’s internet behemoths had little effect on the company’s core business.

Alibaba reported a net income of 45.1 billion yuan ($7 billion) in the April-June quarter, down 5% year on year.

The Hangzhou-based firm was the first of China’s internet giants to be targeted by a government concerned about their rapid growth and data security.

Alibaba was fined a record $2.78 billion by regulators in April for anti-competitive practices, causing the business to post a rare operational loss in the January-March quarter.

Since then, the government has launched a slew of other actions against key Chinese internet companies, sending their stock values soaring.

However, Alibaba’s sales have stayed stable as China’s economy has fared well in the face of the global pandemic, with firm executives claiming that it has even aided in the growth of online shopping.

According to Alibaba, revenue climbed 34% year over year to $31.9 billion, with the great majority coming from its core e-commerce platforms.

Still, it fell short of the 49 percent gain predicted by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

The lower net income was attributed to strategic investments, according to Alibaba.

The tech crackdown was not mentioned in a statement accompanying the results announcement.

“We trust in the Chinese economy’s growth and Alibaba’s long-term value creation,” stated Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang.

Regulators are now attempting to stifle prominent internet platforms after giving them largely free reign to help digitize the Chinese economy for years.

The actions are part of a global reaction against Big Tech’s growing dominance, which has seen Facebook, Google, and others come under investigation at home and abroad.

Alibaba has gotten a lot of attention since billionaire co-founder Jack Ma publicly chastised Chinese officials in October for restricting Alibaba’s online payments arm Ant Group’s push into online lending, wealth management, and insurance goods.

The government said it issued the $2.78 billion punishment on Alibaba because the business “abused its dominant position in the market” by prohibiting merchants from selling their items on competitor e-commerce sites while also selling them on Alibaba’s popular online marketplaces.

According to Bloomberg, the Alibaba fine was a record, over three times the nearly $1 billion fine imposed by China on Qualcomm in 2015.

The regulatory crackdown had already cost Ma and Ant Group a lot of money before the fine.

A $35 billion Hong Kong-Shanghai project is in the works.