As China’s tech crackdown bites, Yahoo and Fortnite are leaving the country.

Yahoo, a US internet services provider, announced on Tuesday that it has exited mainland China, becoming the latest major company to do so as Beijing’s grip on the industry intensifies.

The action comes only days after Epic Games announced it would shut down its popular game “Fortnite” due to new restrictions imposed on the world’s largest gaming market.

Beijing has launched a broad regulatory crackdown on a number of industries in an effort to tighten its grip on the economy, with internet companies bearing the brunt of the punishment.

In recent weeks, a number of US-based corporations have announced the withdrawal of significant goods from China, with Microsoft announcing the shutdown of its career-oriented social network LinkedIn in October.

“In recognition of China’s increasingly tough economic and regulatory environment,” Yahoo stated in an email to AFP, “Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be available from mainland China as of November 1.”

“Yahoo is devoted to our users’ rights as well as a free and open internet. We appreciate the support of our users.” Foreign IT businesses have always had to walk a tightrope in China, navigating tough local rules and government content control.

In 2010, Google shut down its search engine in China after refusing to comply with Beijing’s demand that search results be censored.

Reports in 2018 that Google officials were considering restarting a site in China provoked outrage from human rights organizations and Google employees, who warned that a controlled search engine would create a “dangerous precedent.”

Yahoo China was founded in 1999, at a time when the company was one of the most important internet companies in the world.

Yahoo’s Chinese mail service was shut down in 2013 and the company’s footprint in the country has diminished in recent years.

Yahoo’s recent statement matches Microsoft’s complaint from October that it is dealing with a “difficult operating environment” and “growing regulatory obligations.”

The video gaming industry has also been impacted by China’s crackdown, with officials announcing dramatic limitations to the amount of time children can spend playing online in late August.

Epic Games announced on Sunday that the Chinese version of the enormously popular game “Fortnite” will be shut down on November 15.

With over 350 million users, the action-packed shooter and world-building game is one of the most popular in the world.

"Fortnite China's Beta test has come to an end, and the servers will be shut down soon," the company said in a statement.