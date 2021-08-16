As China’s recovery slows, Asian stocks are mixed.

On Monday morning, Asian stocks were neutral as the emergence of the Delta coronavirus strain weighed on economies around the world, particularly China, where new data indicated activity slowed more than predicted in July.

According to results issued by Beijing’s statistics department, retail sales increased 8.5 percent year on year in July, while industrial output increased 6.4 percent, both of which were below analyst expectations.

Economic performance has been hampered by lockdowns and other mobility restrictions implemented to battle the country’s recent coronavirus epidemics, as well as a series of devastating floods.

“The spread of domestic epidemics and natural calamities has impacted the economy of some regions, and economic recovery remains fragile and uneven,” said Fu Linghui, a spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics.

Overall, however, he said, “the national economy continues to stabilize and recover.”

The findings, according to Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, “indicate the economy is losing speed very quickly.”

Infections associated to the delta version of the coronavirus are on the rise, he says, which puts August’s activities at risk.

Iris Pang, ING’s Greater China head economist, told AFP that industrial output was weak “due to a semiconductor chip scarcity that has hampered manufacturing.”

A chip shortage has also sent shockwaves through the global economy, putting pressure on supplies of everything from cars to headphones.

Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, and Jakarta saw decreases, while Shanghai, Wellington, and Manila saw increases.

Despite government figures indicating a 0.3 percent gain in GDP – somewhat more than expected amid a surge in viral infections and additional limitations – Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell nearly 2% in morning session.

Markets are expected to be pulled down by decreases in US consumer sentiment and a stronger yen, according to Mizuho Securities.

Consumer confidence in the United States has dropped to its lowest level in a decade, according to the University of Michigan, as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Long-standing concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s massive financial support at the onset of the pandemic continued to dampen optimism.

Traders will pay close attention to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s address at this month’s meeting of central bank and finance officials in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in the hopes of getting an indication as to when he will act.

“Markets will have to get used to the possibility of the US Federal Reserve tapering sometime next year,” Macquarie Bank’s Martin Lakos told Bloomberg Television.

