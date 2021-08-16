As China’s recovery falters, Asian stocks are mostly down.

On Monday, Asian stocks were generally lower as investors worried about dismal Chinese economic data, fears of a resurgent coronavirus, and the Taliban’s win in Afghanistan.

According to figures issued by Beijing’s statistics department, retail sales in China increased 8.5 percent year on year in July, while industrial output increased 6.4 percent, both amounts falling short of analyst expectations.

Economic performance has been hampered by lockdowns and other mobility restrictions implemented to battle the country’s recent coronavirus epidemics, as well as a series of devastating floods.

“The spread of domestic epidemics and natural calamities has impacted the economy of some regions, and economic recovery remains fragile and uneven,” said Fu Linghui, a spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics.

Overall, however, he said, “the national economy continues to stabilize and recover.”

The findings, according to Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, “indicate the economy is losing speed very quickly.”

Infections associated to the Delta version of the coronavirus are on the rise, he says, which puts August’s activities at danger.

According to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA, the virus’s reappearance in China was “weighing on investors’ nerves now, especially when one looks at the progression of outbreaks in the area from Australia to Singapore to Japan and everywhere in between.”

He went on to say, “If anyone can buck the trend, it’s China.” “However, widespread outbreaks and limitations would be a game-changer for Asia’s recovery, as well as, one could say, the global economy, given the ramifications for supply chains.”

Market participants were also keeping an eye on developments in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has declared total military victory in the country’s 20-year-long conflict.

“Weaker economic data from China has soured the mood, with lower readings on retail sales and industrial production prompting doubts about whether the rebound momentum can be maintained,” said Interactive Investor’s Richard Hunter, head of markets.

“Throughout addition, there are certain health challenges in Asia as a whole, as well as geopolitical worries arising from the developments in Afghanistan and their consequences for the region’s future.”

Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, and Jakarta all had decreases, while Mumbai and Manila saw increases. At the closing, Shanghai was up 0.03 percent.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt all started the day lower.

Despite government figures indicating a 0.3 percent gain in GDP – somewhat more than projected following – the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo fell for the third straight session on Monday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.