As China’s IT scrutiny grows, JD.com founder JD.com takes a step back.

The billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce behemoth JD.com has declared that he will stand down from daily operations, making him the latest A-list CEO to flee the spotlight as Beijing tightens its grip on the digital industry.

Richard Liu, the company’s founder, will “dedicate more effort to defining the company’s long-term goals,” according to a statement released late Monday by JD.com.

As some of the country’s major companies come under more official scrutiny, Liu joins a number of other Chinese IT CEOs in stepping down from more prominent public roles.

In a wide-ranging drive to control what the government deems “disorderly” expansion in the digital sector, China has initiated antitrust probes and set out tighter rules on everything from video games to protections for gig economy workers.

JD.com is a Chinese e-commerce behemoth and a fierce competitor of Alibaba, the market leader.

Liu, also known by his Chinese name Liu Qiangdong, was detained in the United States in 2018 and released after being charged with criminal sexual behavior.

JD.com did not disclose a rationale for the management change, but stated that Liu will remain chairman and CEO. At the break in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the company’s stock was unchanged.

Since Ant Group’s Hong Kong and Shanghai initial public offering was canceled only days before its planned launch in November 2020, his biggest adversary, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, has kept a low public presence. Around the same time, Alibaba was slammed with a record antitrust penalties.

Zhang Yiming, the creator of Bytedance, the company that owns TikTok, stated in May that he would step down as CEO, while Colin Huang, the chairman of e-commerce behemoth Pinduoduo, announced in March that he would step down to focus on philanthropy.