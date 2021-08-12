As China’s fears resurface, Asian markets are mostly down.

Asian stock markets tumbled sharply on Thursday after Chinese officials announced intentions to tighten regulation across numerous sectors in the coming years, only weeks after slamming a number of industries, including internet companies.

Traders analyzed US numbers showing a decline in inflation, which alleviated some pressure on the Federal Reserve to start winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy soon, despite a record lead from Wall Street.

After a recent run of pressure prompted by fears about the fast-spreading Delta variant as well as traders taking a breather after a long-running gain, stocks have enjoyed a broadly good start to the week.

China’s crackdowns have had a negative impact as well, and investors are keeping a close eye on Beijing for any fresh developments.

The country’s State Council announced on Wednesday that the government’s push to regulate large areas of the economy would continue for the next five years.

According to a joint statement made by the council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, sectors such as private tutoring, food, and narcotics will face harsher legal enforcement, fueling fears that officials are not yet finished tightening their grip on the economy.

“Foreign investors will continue to reassess the prognosis for Chinese assets under tougher regulations,” said Ken Cheung Kin Tai, an analyst at Japan’s Mizuho Bank, in a research note.

“We can’t take too much knowledge about enforcement and the likely shape of crackdowns from one document or another,” said Graham Webster, who directs the Stanford University Cyber Policy Center’s DigiChina project.

“A lot depends on what bureaucrats and their higher-ups decide on monthly in terms of priorities.”

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, and Manila were all down, while Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, and Jakarta were all up.

At the open, London fell, while Paris remained unchanged and Frankfurt rose.

On Wednesday, the Dow and S&P 500 reached new highs, boosted by statistics showing that while consumer prices for energy and food jumped sharply in July, core inflation – which excludes these items – came in at 0.3 percent, less than a third of the rate in June.

The report assuaged fears of rising inflation, which might force the Fed to accelerate its plan to tighten the accommodating monetary policies that have propelled global markets higher for more than a year.

The importance of the monthly data, however, was questioned. Brief News from Washington Newsday.