As China’s economic growth slows, global stock markets are mixed.

Monday’s global stock market was neutral as investors digested disappointing Chinese data and awaited important reports amid concerns about inflation and its impact on corporate profitability.

After blowout earnings from huge banks last week, all three major US indices started the session in the red, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied back, indicating investors remain cautious about results later this week from Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Tesla, and others.

“I think there’s a little bit more optimism about third-quarter earnings season following last week,” said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird.

Earlier, investors were tracking disappointing Chinese data, which caused European bourses to fall and Asian markets to be mixed.

As a crackdown on its property industry and an energy crisis began to bite, China’s economic growth slowed to 4.9 percent in July-September, slower than projections.

“With earnings season ratcheting up, investors were a little cautious, and lingering fears about inflation also held the markets back a little,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Meanwhile, further evidence appeared that China, the world’s second largest economy, is slowing down,” he continued.

Bitcoin remained above $60,000 ahead of the New York Stock Exchange’s introduction of a new asset connected to cryptocurrency futures on Tuesday.

ProShares, a leader in exchange traded funds (ETFs), a type of investment tied to an index, announced Monday that it will launch a bitcoin futures-related vehicle under the ticker “BITO.”

The Securities and Exchange Committee has not halted the ProShares fund’s launch. In a recent statement on Twitter, the agency recommended investors to “seriously assess the potential risk and advantages.”

Traders weighed weekend comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey against the backdrop of simmering inflationary concerns on Monday.

High inflation, according to Lagarde, is “mostly temporary,” implying that the ECB’s accommodative monetary policy will continue.

Bailey, on the other hand, warned that the Bank of England might “had to act” to combat growing inflation, implying that the main interest rate, which is currently at a record low of 0.1 percent, could be raised soon.

“The contrast between two central bank governors could scarcely be more stark,” Commerzbank analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann said.

Companies’ borrowing costs rise when interest rates rise, putting pressure on their stock values.

Borrowing costs have lately been raised by some central banks, notably those in South Korea and New Zealand. Before the end of the year, the US Federal Reserve is likely to start reducing its stimulus. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.