As China worries mount, Asian markets are mixed ahead of the Fed meeting.

Investors bid their time ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, as Hong Kong and Shanghai retreated on fears about China’s economy as policymakers fight to curb a new wave of Covid infections.

In the face of long-running anxieties about increasing inflation and the threat of increased interest rates, a third straight day of records for Wall Street’s three main indexes and a first all-time high in Paris in 21 years — fueled by good earnings — failed to provide much encouragement.

With prices rising at rates not seen in years, central banks are being forced to withdraw the massive financial aid that was put in place at the start of the epidemic and credited with pushing equities to all-time highs and assisting the economic recovery.

While some have already raised borrowing costs or begun to tighten their belts, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve, which is set to announce on Wednesday when it will begin tapering its own large bond-buying program, with a focus on rates.

“The main question will be whether they’ll provide any indication of when rate hikes will begin,” said Jeanette Garretty, a financial advisor with Robertson Stephens Wealth Management. “I believe they will attempt to prevent it,” she told Bloomberg TV.

At its meeting on Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to announce a rate hike.

Asian markets were divided in early trade, with Sydney, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta rising while Singapore and Seoul fell.

Hong Kong and Shanghai have fallen once more, with the current Covid rise in numerous parts of China driving several cities into new lockdowns, raising new concerns about the impact on already stretched supply networks and the world’s second largest economy.

As containment measures were implemented, the government asked citizens to stock up on daily essentials and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies, highlighting the country’s stress.

An outbreak in the summer has been blamed for slowing growth in the third quarter, and factory closures will stoke concerns about the recovery’s prospects.

Premier Li Keqiang cautioned on Tuesday that the economy was facing new challenges and that taxes would have to be slashed to help small and medium-sized businesses.

The dilemma arises as factory gate prices and energy costs in China rise, forcing officials to find a solution. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.