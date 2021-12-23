As China rushes to achieve zero-covid status in time for the Olympics, Xi’an locks down.

Thirteen million people in a major Chinese city were ordered to stay at home starting Thursday to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as officials scrambled to maintain their zero-case plan six weeks before the Winter Olympics.

After several hundred newly reported infections were linked to an initial case at a university in the city, Xi’an — home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors — increased travel restrictions and advised citizens to stay at home.

China is on high alert as it tackles local breakouts in many cities as it prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

However, in recent weeks, more cases have surfaced.

On Thursday, authorities in Xi’an reported another 63 cases, only days after they began mass testing all of the city’s 13 million citizens.

According to official media, cases from Xi’an have spread to five other places, including one in Beijing and another in southern Guangdong, raising concerns about how quickly the virus can spread geographically across the enormous country.

The municipal government said in a statement that starting at midnight on Thursday, all households may only “send one household member outside once every two days to obtain supplies,” with all others obliged to stay indoors except in emergencies.

Residents “should not leave the city unless absolutely necessary,” it added, adding that those who want to leave must request for permission.

Non-essential enterprises have been told to shut down.

Large-scale gatherings have been halted, and the museum containing the world-famous Terracotta Army — China’s first emperor’s 2,000-year-old mausoleum — has been closed until further notice.

Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of China, paid a visit to Xi’an a few days before the lockdown and warned that the situation was “grave and complicated.”

According to the state news agency Xinhua, she called for “rapid virus containment measures to stop the spread.”

Since the middle of last year, China has reduced new cases to a trickle, executing a stringent zero-Covid approach that includes strong border restrictions, targeted lockdowns, lengthy quarantines, and population tracing technology.

Even a single incidence can result in immediate restrictions, and authorities who are found to have failed to regulate Covid are frequently fired.

Sun was seen visiting local officials and health workers in hazmat costumes before examining a series of mobile testing facilities, according to CCTV.

As it prepares for the entrance of thousands of international athletes for the Olympics in February, the country has tightened its already stringent security procedures.

Beijing is requiring negative Covid testing from all visitors and restricting flights from other countries. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.