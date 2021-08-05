As China pledges a massive vaccine boost, Covid cases have surpassed 200 million worldwide.

According to an AFP count, the number of Covid-19 infections worldwide surpassed 200 million on Thursday, as China committed to deliver two billion vaccine doses this year to battle the Delta variant’s increasing infections.

The more contagious strain is fueling a rebound in the epidemic, particularly in the Asia-Pacific area, where fresh records were set in Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan, and Melbourne went into yet another lockdown.

According to AFP’s tally, the number of daily new cases has increased by 68 percent since mid-June.

However, as more people throughout the world are vaccinated – notably in wealthier nations – mortality are rising at a slower rate, up 20% since July, according to the data.

President Xi Jinping stated in remarks carried by official broadcaster CCTV that China “would endeavor to give two billion doses of vaccines to the world” this year and pledged $100 million (85 million euros) to the Covax system for distributing vaccines to the world’s poorest countries.

Following months of success in controlling illnesses, authorities in Beijing are once again dealing with an increase in cases, notably in Wuhan, the 11-million-strong city where the first big Covid-19 epidemic occurred.

On Wednesday, the number of new cases in Thailand surpassed 20,000 for the first time — and then again on Thursday.

Mortuaries are renting refrigerated containers to store bodies as they become overburdened, while medics and other frontline staff are worn out.

AFP quoted forensic scientist Thanitchet Khetkham as saying, “We’re almost at our limitations.”

“I’ve seen a number of our employees pass out recently, so weariness is clearly setting in.”

On Wednesday, Indonesia’s cumulative Covid death toll surpassed 100,000, with 1,739 of the 10,245 fatalities confirmed worldwide, bringing the global toll to 4.25 million.

Just three days before the end of the Olympics, Tokyo reported a new high of 5,042, requiring the Japanese government to extend anti-virus limitations to eight additional departments.

Under Thursday, over two-thirds of Australia’s 25 million people were put on lockdown.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews claimed he had “no choice” but to lock down Melbourne and the rest of the state just over a week after the previous lockdown ended.

“None of us are delighted to be here, none of us,” he said, highlighting the threat posed by eight new “mystery” cases whose origins had yet to be discovered.

Around 2,000 protestors walked to the streets alongside police, screaming “no more lockdown.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.