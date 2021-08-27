As China cracks down on celebrity culture, an actress has been hit with a $46 million tax fine.

As Beijing intensifies its fight against celebrity culture, top Chinese actress Zheng Shuang was fined $46 million for tax violations on Friday, while references to film star Zhao Wei were removed from video streaming services.

After a series of scandals in recent months that have brought down China’s biggest performers, including singer Kris Wu, who was detained on suspicion of rape earlier this month, Beijing is on a mission to reign in what it terms “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess.

According to an internet announcement, Shanghai tax authorities punished Zheng 299 million yuan ($46.1 million) for tax fraud and undisclosed income between 2019 and 2020 while filming a TV series.

After starring in the popular 2009 version of Taiwanese drama “Meteor Shower,” Zheng, 30, became a household figure in China, with a succession of successful series and films following.

Zheng’s offensive TV drama was also canceled, and producers were told not to recruit her for future episodes by China’s state broadcasting regulator.

The State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television also stated that it had “zero tolerance” for tax evasion, “sky-high compensation,” and “yin-yang contracts,” which are dodgy contracts used in Chinese showbiz to conceal artists’ true pay.

China’s state media has gone all out to promote improvements to the country’s entertainment culture.

“For some time now, moral failures and legal transgressions by artists, the growth of younger idols, and ‘chaotic’ fandoms have drew considerable attention in society,” state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

“We must return the people to a pure and upright literary and artistic environment.”

On Thursday evening, major Chinese video streaming services restricted search results for Zhao, a hugely popular actress also known as Vicky Zhao.

Her name was inexplicably erased from the credits of major TV programs, and a Weibo forum dedicated to the actress was also mysteriously taken down, despite the hashtag “Zhao Wei super-topic closed” receiving 850 million views.

There was no formal justification offered.

Zhao and her husband, on the other hand, were barred from trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange earlier this year as a result of a failed 2016 takeover effort that officials said “disrupted market order.”

On Friday, China’s internet regulator issued new restrictions banning celebrity rating lists and tightening supervision over “chaotic” celebrity fan clubs and management companies.

The video streaming platform iQiyi announced on Thursday that it had banned all idol talent shows, while a Chinese boy band formed up of primary school students split earlier this week after the performers’ ages provoked public outrage.